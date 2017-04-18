Justices: Release case file on killing
A woman who waged a nearly four-year fight to gain access to the Arkansas State Police investigation into her grandmother's 1963 abduction and killing will have access to the file under an Arkansas Supreme Court decision issued Thursday. Heather Bates first requested the file under the state Freedom of Information Act in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Beebe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica gaither carter
|13 hr
|Damon
|4
|I can't believe what I just seen from the Cabot... (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Stan
|53
|Bob King, United Fellowship Church
|20 hr
|In the know
|2
|Marty McClain (May '12)
|Wed
|Damon
|52
|Review: AAA Septic Pumping
|Wed
|Robert Carson
|6
|Recommendation for good civil rights attorney
|Wed
|Guest
|1
|shady sonic carhops
|Apr 17
|rick sanchez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beebe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC