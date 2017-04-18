Garner will not try to override gover...

Garner will not try to override governor's veto of 'mass picketing' bill

1 hr ago Read more: Arkansas Times

State Sen. Trent Garner told the AP that he will not attempt to override Gov. Hutchinson 's veto of his bill that would have criminalized some forms of protest. Garner's bill would have made "unlawful mass picketing" a Class A misdemeanor, with penalties of up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,500.

