Former Gov. Beebe on the 'daunting an...

Former Gov. Beebe on the 'daunting and oppressive and awful responsibility' of death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Arkansas Times

THV11's Craig O'Neill tracked down former Governor Beebe to get his take on the Hutchinson administration's aggressive effort to execute eight men on death row, men who were also on death row during Beebe's tenure as governor . Here's Beebe: When you are the person that has to say this person lives or this person dies, you're the last stroke of the pen that determines life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beebe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I can't believe what I just seen from the Cabot... (Feb '11) 32 min Kelly 52
Marty McClain (May '12) 3 hr DIO 50
Shawn chester? Anyone know anything about him? 14 hr Street101 1
Jordan's quick stop Apr 13 elmo 10
Cabot Public Schools Please read if your child ... (Feb '14) Apr 12 CabotPredator 22
tornado (Apr '11) Apr 12 VtownDownLowInfo 23
Cold Blonde at Harps Apr 12 goahead 11
See all Beebe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beebe Forum Now

Beebe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beebe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Beebe, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC