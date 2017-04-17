Former Gov. Beebe on the 'daunting and oppressive and awful responsibility' of death penalty
THV11's Craig O'Neill tracked down former Governor Beebe to get his take on the Hutchinson administration's aggressive effort to execute eight men on death row, men who were also on death row during Beebe's tenure as governor . Here's Beebe: When you are the person that has to say this person lives or this person dies, you're the last stroke of the pen that determines life.
