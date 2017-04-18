Deputies search for two armed and dangerous suspects
SEARCY, AR - A pair of White County men were being sought Tuesday for reportedly threatening a homeowner with a firearm. According to a post on the White County Sheriff's Department Facebook page , Joe Dee Lynn Bailey of Beebe and Jeffrey Lee Wortham of Searcy were considered armed and dangerous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Beebe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Septic Pumping
|7 hr
|Poo
|3
|shady sonic carhops
|Mon
|rick sanchez
|1
|Jessica gaither carter
|Mon
|Rod
|1
|I can't believe what I just seen from the Cabot... (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Kelly
|52
|Marty McClain (May '12)
|Mon
|DIO
|50
|Shawn chester? Anyone know anything about him?
|Sun
|Street101
|1
|Jordan's quick stop
|Apr 13
|elmo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Beebe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC