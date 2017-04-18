Deputies search for two armed and dan...

Deputies search for two armed and dangerous suspects

SEARCY, AR - A pair of White County men were being sought Tuesday for reportedly threatening a homeowner with a firearm. According to a post on the White County Sheriff's Department Facebook page , Joe Dee Lynn Bailey of Beebe and Jeffrey Lee Wortham of Searcy were considered armed and dangerous.

