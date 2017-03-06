Gunshot injuries kill Arkansas girl, 7

Beebe's Police Department issued a statement Monday saying it had upgraded the charge on which Jeremiah Owens was arrested from first-degree battery to manslaughter. Owens, 26, remained in the White County jail in Searcy on Monday in lieu of $50,000 bond.

