Gunshot injuries kill Arkansas girl, 7
Beebe's Police Department issued a statement Monday saying it had upgraded the charge on which Jeremiah Owens was arrested from first-degree battery to manslaughter. Owens, 26, remained in the White County jail in Searcy on Monday in lieu of $50,000 bond.
