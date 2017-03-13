"Boots & Badges" for Special Olympics
Don't miss "Boots & Badges for Special Olympics" this Friday, March 17th. Local law enforcement and firemen will be supporting Special Olympics at Walmart in Beebe this Friday, March 17 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Local First Responders will be collecting donations for the athletes of Special Olympics Arkansas.
