Beebe Firestation Fund Raiser
The Main Beebe Fire station will be holding a fund raising event for Crystal Robinson, who is fighting breast cancer, on Tuesday, March 21 at 6 p.m. Alderman Derrek Goff will have his head shaved if enough money is raised during the event.
