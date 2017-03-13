Agriculture agency's redo advances
Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward and Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, sponsor of House Bill 1725, said the legislation is aimed at efficiency and would save $600,000. Opponents, including Ray Vester of Stuttgart, a rice farmer and member of the state Plant Board whose two-year term expires Friday, said the move will politicize a board that has been largely independent of politics since its creation in 1917.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Beebe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone no Preston Pankey new #
|8 hr
|klownkilla
|6
|The Reasons Why
|Mar 13
|buck
|3
|More than 1,000 dead birds fall from sky in Ark (Jan '11)
|Mar 11
|Red
|10,197
|White Pride
|Mar 10
|Jack
|6
|UFO firearms
|Mar 10
|Real N|G
|8
|angela griggs (May '14)
|Mar 8
|Lovely8181
|21
|How is Jeremy Heffington
|Mar 8
|Lovely8181
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beebe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC