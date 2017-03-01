7-yr. old Shot Monday Night, Beebe Man Charged
Child is in critical condition at Ark. Children's HospitalBeebe Police Department reports the arrest of Jeremiah Owens, 26 of Beebe on the charge of Battery in the First Degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beebe News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beebe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO firearms
|5 hr
|Shooter
|3
|Discreet
|6 hr
|Curiosity
|5
|How do you feel about Ward police department? (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|fedup
|28
|Mexican resturant
|13 hr
|Stevie wonder
|1
|Searching
|16 hr
|YOUKNOWME17
|5
|Chad Clark at Verizon
|Tue
|Curious
|5
|What's happening at the school?
|Tue
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beebe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC