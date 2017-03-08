7-yr.-old Shooting Victim Dies

7-yr.-old Shooting Victim Dies

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Beebe News

Beebe Police Department has confirmed the passing of the 7 year old victim, Karma Wezowicz, involved in a shooting on Monday, February 27th, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beebe News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beebe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
angela griggs (May '14) 10 hr Lovely8181 21
How is Jeremy Heffington 10 hr Lovely8181 2
Discreet 15 hr dazednconfuzed 7
News More than 1,000 dead birds fall from sky in Ark (Jan '11) 23 hr Raydot 10,198
Where to go for a cheap paint job? Tue Dick 5
Travis "T Bird" Taylor Mar 6 guest111111 10
What's happening at the school? Mar 4 dddcccwww 2
See all Beebe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beebe Forum Now

Beebe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beebe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Beebe, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC