Beebe Chamber Accepting Nominations for Community Awards
The Beebe Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the following 2016-17 Community Awards: Ruth L. Couch Lifetime Service Award, Citizen of the Year, Beebe Schools Educator of the Year, ASU-Beebe Educator of the Year, Business of the Year, New Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.
