Arkansas man arrested after shooting ...

Arkansas man arrested after shooting critically injures 7-year-old

Jeremiah Owens, 26, faces a charge of first-degree battery in the shooting, which police said occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in Beebe. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by helicopter to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

