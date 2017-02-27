Arkansas man arrested after shooting critically injures 7-year-old
Jeremiah Owens, 26, faces a charge of first-degree battery in the shooting, which police said occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in Beebe. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by helicopter to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.
