Suspect in Arkansas bank robbery arrested after 'numerous' tips received, police say
A man suspected of robbing a Beebe bank late Monday afternoon has been arrested after investigators received "numerous" tips from the community, the Beebe Police Department said in a news release. Patrick Loren Lucero was arrested early Tuesday morning in Faulkner County.
