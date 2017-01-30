Suspect in Arkansas bank robbery arre...

Suspect in Arkansas bank robbery arrested after 'numerous' tips received, police say

A man suspected of robbing a Beebe bank late Monday afternoon has been arrested after investigators received "numerous" tips from the community, the Beebe Police Department said in a news release. Patrick Loren Lucero was arrested early Tuesday morning in Faulkner County.

