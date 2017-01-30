Speaker holds off guessing session

Speaker holds off guessing session

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: NWAonline

But "it's a question that we can't answer," Rep. Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia, told the Arkansas Municipal League's annual conference at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock on Wednesday night. "I can tell you the men and women in the Arkansas Senate and the House of Representatives have convened starting Monday and they are here to do the people's business."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beebe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knight's Grocery is Sold to Edwards Food Giant 3 hr Dick 23
Beebe Animal Control (Nov '10) 4 hr birdseye 43
News Speaking of religion: Pagans stir a fuss in Beebe (Jun '14) 17 hr lee77 117
Fire department? Sat Your wrong 4
The Beebe blackbird Mystery of 2011 Jan 23 razorbaxter 20
white plantation home back side of beebe (Nov '12) Jan 17 jess67 31
jason howell (Apr '16) Jan 12 Gotem 8
See all Beebe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beebe Forum Now

Beebe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beebe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Beebe, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,424,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC