Several school districts to offer drone programs
A new test program will bring instruction on drone usage to students in a few school districts across the state in the 2017-18 school year, said Tim Johnston, program coordinator for the state Department of Career Education. Five or six districts will take part, funded by a federal Carl D. Perkins Vocational and Technical grant of at least $100,000 to pay for instructor training and the unmanned aerial systems, Johnston said.
