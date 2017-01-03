Other days

Sixty days having elapsed since the election of Mason E. Mitchell to the office of the county surveyor and Mr. Mitchell having failed to qualify, the office has been [declared] vacant and Governor Brough probably will appoint Mitchell's successor with in a few days. Mitchell's election came about through unusual circumstances.

