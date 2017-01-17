One Vehicle Accident Kills Beebe Man Sunday Night
Jimmy D. Bolin, age 70, of Beebe, was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2017 at around 11:15 p.m. on Hwy.
