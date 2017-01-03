Girls Roundups
ARKADELPHIA 58, BISMARCK 33 Allie Harris scored 14 points to lead host Arkadelphia over Bismarck. Ka'bell Stukgate added 10 points for the Badgers, who led 25-23 at halftime.
