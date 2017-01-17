Former Beebe Police Officer Loses Son and Ex-Wife in Weather-Related Accident, Jan. 6th at Bee Br...
Former Beebe Policeman Chris Ward tragically lost his 17-yr. old son, Shane Ward, and Shane's mother and Chris' ex-wife, Amanda McKinnon, in a weather-related accident at Bee Branch on Hwy.
