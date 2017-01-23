DAV Chapter Outreach Program Meeting January 26
White County DAV Chapter 41 will be holding a meeting this Thursday, January 26 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Walmart-Regions room located in the Student Center at ASU Beebe.
