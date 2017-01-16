CMSgt Ricky Sowell Retires from ANG 189th Airlift Wing After 28 Years
On Jan. 8, 2017, after serving the Ark. National Guard for 28 years, CMSgt Ricky "Rick" Sowell retired from the 189th Airlift Wing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beebe News.
