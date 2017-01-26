Beebe City Council Sworn In for 2017

Beebe City Council Sworn In for 2017

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Beebe News

J.P. Horace Taylor along with City Attorney Scott Bles administered the Oath of Office and handed out the Certificates of Election to each member.

