Bank robbery suspect arrested
BEEBE, AR - Police arrested a man wanted during a bank robbery investigation. Patrick Loren Lucero was identified as the suspect and taken into custody early Tuesday morning by the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, according to the Beebe Police Department.
