Arkansas Board of Education renews state charters for 3 systems
The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday accepted a panel's earlier decisions to renew state-issued charters for three open-enrollment charter school systems in Pulaski County for terms ranging from three to 13 years. LISA Academy's 13-year charter renewal is the longest in the state's 17-year history of open-enrollment charter schools.
