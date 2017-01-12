Arkansas Board of Education renews st...

Arkansas Board of Education renews state charters for 3 systems

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday accepted a panel's earlier decisions to renew state-issued charters for three open-enrollment charter school systems in Pulaski County for terms ranging from three to 13 years. LISA Academy's 13-year charter renewal is the longest in the state's 17-year history of open-enrollment charter schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beebe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason howell (Apr '16) 17 hr Gotem 8
News Knight's Grocery is Sold to Edwards Food Giant Wed concerned cabot c... 19
sonic (Oct '11) Wed Labreezy 38
Auction Wed Real N|G 6
Jeremy mingus Jan 8 Big daddy 1
Eric Pulfer Jan 8 antonio 8
Stinky smell nesr exit 31 (Mar '16) Jan 6 Avs 5
See all Beebe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beebe Forum Now

Beebe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beebe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Beebe, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,288 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC