Knight's Grocery is Sold to Edwards F...

Knight's Grocery is Sold to Edwards Food Giant

There are 13 comments on the The Beebe News story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Knight's Grocery is Sold to Edwards Food Giant. In it, The Beebe News reports that:

BY LEE "CAT" McLANE Editor/Publisher In an interview with Knight's Grocery owner Keith Knight Tuesday morning, he announced that the Beebe Knight's store and Cabot store have been sold to Edwards Food Giant.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Beebe News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
dummy

United States

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Edwards took over last week after the paper work was signed! Knights no longer even owns the product.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Real N|G

Beebe, AR

#3 Wednesday Dec 21
dummy wrote:
Edwards took over last week after the paper work was signed! Knights no longer even owns the product.
I'm guessing you never purchased any property before. Now who's the dummy.......
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
dummy

United States

#4 Wednesday Dec 21
[QUOTE who="Real N|G"]<quoted text>I'm guessing you never purchased any property before. Now who's the dummy.......[/QUOTE]
Sure have! Go ask Steve Edward he will be glad to slow you!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dick

Conway, AR

#5 Thursday Dec 22
dummy wrote:
<quoted text>
Sure have! Go ask Steve Edward he will be glad to slow you!
Slow you? You mean like how slow you are?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Real N|G

Beebe, AR

#6 Thursday Dec 22
Lol. He get slowed all the time.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
sad

United States

#7 Thursday Dec 22
Looks like he can't type but he is telling the truth. It's sad and the knights stores will be missed! They no longer own the stores or have any say so in them. The product in them belongs to Edwards. Edwards told them to put everything on sale because they do not want any of the product in their new stores. I do not blame them. The product and the stores have went to hell the last 3 or 4 years. At least we will still have a place to shop besides Walmart!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dick

Conway, AR

#8 Thursday Dec 22
Regardless of what some people may think, Knights was good for both Cabot and Beebe. Even though the family is not perfect like the people who often judge them, they have supplied jobs, great service until the past few years and no telling how many people they helped through their involvement in the communities. That family has given both food and money to those truly in need without anyone knowing so say what you want but if you really know them you know what I am talking about.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

HOOT41

Since: Feb 13

41

Location hidden
#9 Thursday Dec 22
Dick wrote:
Regardless of what some people may think, Knights was good for both Cabot and Beebe. Even though the family is not perfect like the people who often judge them, they have supplied jobs, great service until the past few years and no telling how many people they helped through their involvement in the communities. That family has given both food and money to those truly in need without anyone knowing so say what you want but if you really know them you know what I am talking about.
Yes they have helped a many of families!!! I hate it to see them fold but shoot cant blame them
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Searcy, AR

#10 Friday Dec 23
That's what happens when big stores come to a small town.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Beebe, AR

#11 Saturday Dec 24
Does anyone know when they are going to start hiring for the new store?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hearing

Cabot, AR

#12 19 hrs ago
Cabot hasn't been a small town for 15 years.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kyle

Antioch, TN

#14 3 hrs ago
Glad to see them go, now maybe the new store products will be up to standards. And not this expired or close to be expired items.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dick

Houston, AR

#15 2 hrs ago
kyle wrote:
Glad to see them go, now maybe the new store products will be up to standards. And not this expired or close to be expired items.
You are a sorry MF and you probably have no idea who your dad is.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beebe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auction 1 hr Beebe 1
News Beebe City Council Approves Purchase of New Fir... 2 hr Larry 2
Eric Pulfer 3 hr Anonymous 1
Kiddo Tue Dman 4
I need a car Tue Ifeelya 6
Best meth in town (Aug '15) Mon Billy 10
Bobby jackson and mookie Mon Jordan 1
See all Beebe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beebe Forum Now

Beebe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beebe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Beebe, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,413,904

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC