Knight's Grocery is Sold to Edwards Food Giant
There are 13 comments on the The Beebe News story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Knight's Grocery is Sold to Edwards Food Giant. In it, The Beebe News reports that:
BY LEE "CAT" McLANE Editor/Publisher In an interview with Knight's Grocery owner Keith Knight Tuesday morning, he announced that the Beebe Knight's store and Cabot store have been sold to Edwards Food Giant.
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Edwards took over last week after the paper work was signed! Knights no longer even owns the product.
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
I'm guessing you never purchased any property before. Now who's the dummy.......
#4 Wednesday Dec 21
[QUOTE who="Real N|G"]<quoted text>I'm guessing you never purchased any property before. Now who's the dummy.......[/QUOTE]
Sure have! Go ask Steve Edward he will be glad to slow you!
#5 Thursday Dec 22
Slow you? You mean like how slow you are?
#6 Thursday Dec 22
Lol. He get slowed all the time.
#7 Thursday Dec 22
Looks like he can't type but he is telling the truth. It's sad and the knights stores will be missed! They no longer own the stores or have any say so in them. The product in them belongs to Edwards. Edwards told them to put everything on sale because they do not want any of the product in their new stores. I do not blame them. The product and the stores have went to hell the last 3 or 4 years. At least we will still have a place to shop besides Walmart!
#8 Thursday Dec 22
Regardless of what some people may think, Knights was good for both Cabot and Beebe. Even though the family is not perfect like the people who often judge them, they have supplied jobs, great service until the past few years and no telling how many people they helped through their involvement in the communities. That family has given both food and money to those truly in need without anyone knowing so say what you want but if you really know them you know what I am talking about.
Since: Feb 13
41
Location hidden
#9 Thursday Dec 22
Yes they have helped a many of families!!! I hate it to see them fold but shoot cant blame them
#10 Friday Dec 23
That's what happens when big stores come to a small town.
#11 Saturday Dec 24
Does anyone know when they are going to start hiring for the new store?
#12 19 hrs ago
Cabot hasn't been a small town for 15 years.
#14 3 hrs ago
Glad to see them go, now maybe the new store products will be up to standards. And not this expired or close to be expired items.
#15 2 hrs ago
You are a sorry MF and you probably have no idea who your dad is.
