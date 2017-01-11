Knight's Brothers and Several Employe...

Knight's Brothers and Several Employees Receive Certificates of Recognition from Gov. Hutchinson

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Beebe News

On Thursday morning, December 22, Kent and Keith Knight and several of their employees, received Certificates of Recognition from Gov. Asa Hutchinson - which were presented by Beebe Alderman Tracy Lightfoot.

Beebe, AR

