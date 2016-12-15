Insalaco won't seek re-election as Ar...

Insalaco won't seek re-election as Arkansas Democratic Party chair

Thursday Dec 15

Vincent Insalaco has sent an e-mail to Democratic Party regulars saying he won't seek a third term as chairman of the party, which has seen a decline in representation at every level in Arkansas politics. Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has said he'll seek the position in elections early next year as has Drew Pritt , an occasional political candidate and political worker.

