Council Approves Contract with New Sanitation Co.; Approves 3% Pay...
The Beebe City Council met in a special session Friday night, Dec. 2nd, to approve the contract the council recently agreed upon for sanitation services for the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beebe News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beebe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knight's Grocery is Sold to Edwards Food Giant
|35 min
|HOOT41
|8
|Teachers
|4 hr
|Eye roll
|8
|in some way form or fashion
|Wed
|tator
|2
|Taco Bell OB
|Dec 16
|guest
|5
|I need a car
|Dec 16
|Hearing
|5
|Get paid or not
|Dec 15
|knownkiller
|3
|Sonic
|Dec 13
|Dick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beebe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC