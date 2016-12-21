Carol Sue Williams
Carol Sue Williams passed away December 13, 2016 at UAMS in Little Rock. She was preceded in death by her brother, Timmy Ridings of Beebe, and her husband, Richard Williams of North Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beebe News.
