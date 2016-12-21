Beebe PD: Man arrested after disturbance
BEEBE, AR - A man faces aggravated assault and domestic battery charges after he reportedly fired off a weapon inside a home, Beebe police said Wednesday. John William Cates of Beebe was arrested Tuesday after police went to a home on West Oklahoma Street due to a domestic disturbance, according to Misty Goss with Beebe police.
