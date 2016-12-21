One Brother Allegedly Shoots, Kills Brother After Altercation in Kamak Subdivision
The day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 25th at about 2:13 p.m., violence struck one of our local neighborhoods as one brother, Roy D. Miller Jr., allegedly shot and killed his younger brother, Rahmal Miller, 21 - both of Beebe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beebe News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beebe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knight's Grocery is Sold to Edwards Food Giant
|43 min
|HOOT41
|8
|Teachers
|4 hr
|Eye roll
|8
|in some way form or fashion
|Wed
|tator
|2
|Taco Bell OB
|Dec 16
|guest
|5
|I need a car
|Dec 16
|Hearing
|5
|Get paid or not
|Dec 15
|knownkiller
|3
|Sonic
|Dec 13
|Dick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beebe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC