Man charged in killing at parking lot...

Man charged in killing at parking lot in Beebe

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Nov 27 Read more: NWAonline

Beebe police arrested a man after a shooting left another man dead in a parking lot Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the city's Police Department. A 911 call about shots being fired was received a little after 2 p.m. Friday, investigator Misty Goff said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beebe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knight's Grocery is Sold to Edwards Food Giant 41 min HOOT41 8
Teachers 4 hr Eye roll 8
in some way form or fashion Wed tator 2
Taco Bell OB Dec 16 guest 5
I need a car Dec 16 Hearing 5
Get paid or not Dec 15 knownkiller 3
Sonic Dec 13 Dick 2
See all Beebe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beebe Forum Now

Beebe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beebe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beebe, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,323 • Total comments across all topics: 277,263,608

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC