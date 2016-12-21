Christian Outreach Center to Provide Free Christmas Baskets
The Christian Outreach Center located at 106 East Center Street in Beebe, will be providing Christmas food baskets, one day only, first come-first serve, on Saturday, December 17, 8 am until 12 noon, or until supplies run out.
