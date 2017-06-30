EEUU enviar otros 4.000 soldados a Af...

EEUU enviar otros 4.000 soldados a Afganist n

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Progress

FotografA a de archivo del martes 13 de junio de 2017 muestra al secretario de Defensa de Estados Unidos Jim Mattis testificando en el Capitolio, en Washington. Mattis dijo el miA©rcoles 14 que ahora puede ajustar el nivel de tropas estadounidenses en AfganistA n depuA©s de recibir la autorizaciA3n del presidente Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new to area May '17 Joe 2
T. Kerr (Oct '16) Feb '17 batter up 3
Happy New Year Kennametal (Dec '16) Dec '16 Kinnametul 1
Matthew Justin Bonchi (Aug '16) Sep '16 GorillaTamer 2
vincent e martz (Aug '16) Aug '16 martz friend 1
egor Vincent e.martz (May '16) May '16 Martz friend 1
vote bedford county district attorney kristi... (Apr '11) Feb '16 Sweetjem 8
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Bedford, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,711 • Total comments across all topics: 282,345,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC