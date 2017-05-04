Liam Payne and Cheryl name their son ...

Liam Payne and Cheryl name their son Bear

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: The Progress

The former One Direction singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend welcomed a baby boy into the world in March, and after spending some time "getting to know" the tot, they have reportedly settled on the unusual moniker. A source told The Sun newspaper: "Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new to area Apr '17 Larry M 1
T. Kerr (Oct '16) Feb '17 batter up 3
Happy New Year Kennametal Dec '16 Kinnametul 1
Matthew Justin Bonchi (Aug '16) Sep '16 GorillaTamer 2
vincent e martz (Aug '16) Aug '16 martz friend 1
egor Vincent e.martz (May '16) May '16 Martz friend 1
vote bedford county district attorney kristi... (Apr '11) Feb '16 Sweetjem 8
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Bedford, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,760 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC