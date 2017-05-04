Liam Payne and Cheryl name their son Bear
The former One Direction singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend welcomed a baby boy into the world in March, and after spending some time "getting to know" the tot, they have reportedly settled on the unusual moniker. A source told The Sun newspaper: "Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new to area
|Apr '17
|Larry M
|1
|T. Kerr (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|batter up
|3
|Happy New Year Kennametal
|Dec '16
|Kinnametul
|1
|Matthew Justin Bonchi (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|GorillaTamer
|2
|vincent e martz (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|martz friend
|1
|egor Vincent e.martz (May '16)
|May '16
|Martz friend
|1
|vote bedford county district attorney kristi... (Apr '11)
|Feb '16
|Sweetjem
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC