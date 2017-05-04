For honor: WWII vets part of commemoration event at Omni Bedford Springs Resort
Central Pennsylvania's Omni Bedford Springs Resort will host a WWII Weekend Saturday and Sunday aimed at honoring living veterans of America's greatest war - and as a way to honor the resort's own small part in the conflicted that ended 72 years ago. The Omni, now a luxury resort in Bedford, Pennsylvania, was utilized by the U.S. Navy as part of the war effort between 1942 and 1945, including for its Radio "A" School.
