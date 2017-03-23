Contracts For March 23, 2017
Arrow Security and Training LLC,* Nashua, New Hampshire ; Bluehawk LLC,* West Palm Beach, Florida ; CLGT Solutions LLC,* Columbus, Ohio ; Command Languages Inc.* doing business as CLI Solutions, Tampa, Florida ; Consulting Services Group LLC,* Purcellville, Virginia ; Enigma International LLC,* Stafford, Virginia ; Global Dimensions LLC,* Fredericksburg, Virginia ; Global Executive Management Inc.,* Hudson, Florida ; Integrity Business Solutions Inc.,* Lanham, Maryland ; Szanca Solutions Inc.,* Bedford, Pennsylvania ; Torden LLC,* New Bedford, Massachusetts , have been added to the list of contractors previously announced on March 3, 2017, and will now all share in a $9,864,000,000 cost contract to procure foreign language services in support of the Defense Language Interpretation Translation Enterprise program.
