Area

Area

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Altoona Mirror

LJRA members and volunteers will meet at the Spruce Creek United Methodist Church parking lot at 9 a.m., where ladies from the church will serve hot drinks and treats from TastyKake. Each year, the LJRA leads more than 200 volunteers, including Scouts, church groups and office groups, in a stream bank cleanup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
T. Kerr Feb 9 batter up 3
Happy New Year Kennametal Dec '16 Kinnametul 1
Matthew Justin Bonchi (Aug '16) Sep '16 GorillaTamer 2
vincent e martz (Aug '16) Aug '16 martz friend 1
egor Vincent e.martz (May '16) May '16 Martz friend 1
vote bedford county district attorney kristi... (Apr '11) Feb '16 Sweetjem 8
News PA Blizzard: National Guard Helping 100s Strand... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Turnpike Cannibal 1
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Bedford County was issued at March 11 at 9:54PM EDT

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Bedford, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,723 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC