The Latest: New estimate pegs Women's...

The Latest: New estimate pegs Women's March at half million

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: KAUZ

A city official in Washington says the turnout estimate for the Women's March on the National Mall now stands at 500,000 people. That's more than double the initial predictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy New Year Kennametal Dec '16 Kinnametul 1
T. Kerr Nov '16 Junior 2
Matthew Justin Bonchi (Aug '16) Sep '16 GorillaTamer 2
vincent e martz Aug '16 martz friend 1
egor Vincent e.martz (May '16) May '16 Martz friend 1
vote bedford county district attorney kristi... (Apr '11) Feb '16 Sweetjem 8
News PA Blizzard: National Guard Helping 100s Strand... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Turnpike Cannibal 1
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Bedford, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,824 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC