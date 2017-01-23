The Latest: 1,800 buses head for DC a...

The Latest: 1,800 buses head for DC and the Women's March

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Women with bright pink hats and signs gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy New Year Kennametal Dec 30 Kinnametul 1
T. Kerr Nov '16 Junior 2
Matthew Justin Bonchi Sep '16 GorillaTamer 2
vincent e martz Aug '16 martz friend 1
egor Vincent e.martz (May '16) May '16 Martz friend 1
vote bedford county district attorney kristi... (Apr '11) Feb '16 Sweetjem 8
News PA Blizzard: National Guard Helping 100s Strand... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Turnpike Cannibal 1
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bedford, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC