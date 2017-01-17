Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Announce Initial Domefest 2017 Lineup
The eighth annual Domefest music festival will be held on May 18 - 20 at Fort Royale Farm in Bedford, Pennsylvania. Hosts Pigeons Playing Ping Pong have revealed the first wave of acts joining them at the multi-day event.
