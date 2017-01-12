Lackawanna County Sentencings
James Troy Clark, 29, 315 N. Richard St., Bedford, to time served to 23 1/2 months in county jail and one year of probation for harassment and simple assault Michael Pierotti, 47, 348 Ferdinand St., Scranton, to time served to one year in county jail for drug paraphernalia. Michael Francis Schroeder, 24, New Foundland, to three to 23 1/2 months in county jail for criminal use of a communication facility.
