Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Announces Domefest 2017 Location & Dates
Baltimore electro-funk act Pigeons Playing Ping Pong have announced details of the eighth annual Domefest music festival. Domefest will return to Fort Royale Farm in Bedford, Pennsylvania from May 18 - 20, 2017 for three nights of music and camping.
