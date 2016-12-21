Jacqueline Ulrich
Jacqueline Connor Ulrich, 88, was surrounded by her family as she went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, December 17, 2016. Jackie was born in Bedford, Pa., the daughter of the late James and Sara Painter Conner.
