Ex-boarding school priest charged with abusing boy in 1973

A former Episcopal priest who worked at several elite boarding schools has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in 1973 in Boston. The Boston Globe reports that Howard "Howdy" White pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court after being indicted on five counts of assault and battery.

