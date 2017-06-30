Richmond Heights adds safety forces, ...

Richmond Heights adds safety forces, including its first two minority full-time officers

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights Mayor David Roche, right, swears in, from left, new police officers DeAnn Frazier and Marlonn Webb, and new firefighter Kevin Moore at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Richmond Heights Mayor David Roche, right, swears in, from left, new police officers DeAnn Frazier and Marlonn Webb, and new firefighter Kevin Moore at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

