Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by summer's end
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump's administration will repeal former President Barack Obama's health care reforms by the end of the summer. Pence's speech in a Cleveland manufacturing facility Wednesday came as a Republican health care Senate bill faced GOP criticism and uncertainty over whether it has enough votes to pass.
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|31
|Lowe's
|Jun 2
|Brownie
|1
|Two suspended drivers and one Speed Racer: Bent...
|May '17
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1,148
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Bella
|47
|Noise ordinance (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Independence17
|9
|Video of Ohio man's overdose behind the wheel g...
|Apr '17
|skyhawk53
|1
