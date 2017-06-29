Cuyahoga-County 24 mins ago 7:04 p.m.Concerns over empty Bedford shopping plaza
After the closing of a GetGo gas station in Bedford, residents there are wondering what's in store for a shopping plaza that sits almost completely empty at one of the city's busiest intersections. Larry Zilbert has owned Cleveland Jewelry for 29 years and says development at the Meadowbrook Market Square Shopping Plaza at the corner of Rockside and Northfield Roads has never been worse.
