Browns waive safety Tyvis Powell, the former Buckeye and Bedford native
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Less than two weeks ago, Bedford, Ohio native Tyvis Powell tweeted a photo of himself in a Browns uniform with the caption 'ain't it a blessing.' The Browns on Friday waived the former Buckeyes safety, who was claimed off waivers on Feb. 6. Powell, who appeared in eight games as a rookie with the Seahawks after going undrafted last year, lasted through three weeks of organized team activities with the Browns, but didn't make it to next week's full squad minicamp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's
|Jun 2
|Brownie
|1
|Two suspended drivers and one Speed Racer: Bent...
|May 13
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1,148
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Bella
|47
|Noise ordinance (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Independence17
|9
|Video of Ohio man's overdose behind the wheel g...
|Apr '17
|skyhawk53
|1
|Hands Up Dont Shoot (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|South side
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC