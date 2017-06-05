Browns waive safety Tyvis Powell, the...

Browns waive safety Tyvis Powell, the former Buckeye and Bedford native

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Less than two weeks ago, Bedford, Ohio native Tyvis Powell tweeted a photo of himself in a Browns uniform with the caption 'ain't it a blessing.' The Browns on Friday waived the former Buckeyes safety, who was claimed off waivers on Feb. 6. Powell, who appeared in eight games as a rookie with the Seahawks after going undrafted last year, lasted through three weeks of organized team activities with the Browns, but didn't make it to next week's full squad minicamp.

