Talk it Out: Primary elections are tomorrow; will you vote for your local tax issue?
Primary elections don't often garner the excitement or attention that November general elections do, but that doesn't mean there aren't some important issues on the ballot tomorrow - many of which will affect your household bottom line. Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit counties all have money issues on the ballot.
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Anonymous
|1,148
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
|Noise ordinance (Jul '15)
|Apr 19
|Independence17
|9
|Video of Ohio man's overdose behind the wheel g...
|Apr '17
|skyhawk53
|1
|Hands Up Dont Shoot (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|South side
|10
|Challenge Anyone?
|Mar '17
|Mahmoo Flaps
|2
|You Feel Safe Hiring A Black Now? (Jul '14)
|Feb '17
|sandy
|30
