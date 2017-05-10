Talk it Out: Primary elections are to...

Talk it Out: Primary elections are tomorrow; will you vote for your local tax issue?

Monday May 1

Primary elections don't often garner the excitement or attention that November general elections do, but that doesn't mean there aren't some important issues on the ballot tomorrow - many of which will affect your household bottom line. Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit counties all have money issues on the ballot.

Read more at Cleveland.com.

